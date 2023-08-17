'I need to explain': Super Junior's Heechul on past gay rumours

While some celebrities choose to address rumours immediately, some take their time with it.

Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul is the latter.

The 40-year-old went on veteran actor Jang Keun-suk's YouTube series It's Show Time recently, where they reminisced on the past and addressed rumours.

The two stars used to emcee together on the music show Inkigayo in 2007 and have been good friends since.

According to Keun-suk, they last met six or seven years ago though they've kept in contact.

"After meeting today, we'll meet again in our 50s," joked Hee-chul, making Keun-suk laugh.

During the questionnaire section, Keun-suk asked a question prepared by the production crew.

"If I were a woman, would I date Kim Hee-chul or Jang Keun-suk?"

Answering his own question, the 36-year-old remarked that he'd date Hee-chul because the latter has "changed and looks really stable now".

"If it's the present, I'd date Keun-suk too. But if it's him in the past…" Hee-chul trailed off as the show displayed an old photo of Keun-suk looking cool in sunglasses and a singlet.

Keun-suk in turn brought up the time in 2003 when Hee-chul "put chopsticks" in his hair, adding: "I couldn't date him then."

After their bromance moment, a staff member commented that it felt like "rumours are increasing".

"Right, in the past, you and I had rumours about being gay," mentioned Keun-suk.

As Hee-chul agreed, Keun-suk continued: "We both loved fashion and we were both too skinny."

Hee-chul recalled that they "even wore female clothing sometimes".

He said: "In the past, Michael Jackson said this, 'Among my fans, there are fans who like men. There are also fans who like women.'

"So it's not that big of a deal. I thought there was no reason to explain myself."

However, he felt the need to do so now.

"But not now. I need to explain. I'm at the age to get married," Hee-chul laughed.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwB56HQyE1_/?img_index=1[/embed]

Best known for his lead role in 2009 drama You're Beautiful, Keun-suk continued acting and releasing music until his enlistment in 2018. He returned to the small screens earlier this year with the drama Decoy.

Heechul has been active in the variety show scene, while promoting with his group Super Junior and releasing solo music.

In January 2020, Hee-chul and Twice's Momo admitted they were dating but announced their break-up in July 2021.

[embed]https://youtu.be/XCIDNXKcUow[/embed]

