Super Junior's Hee-chul and Twice's Momo break up

They were the first celeb couple to be announced in 2020 but K-pop's Momo Hirai and Kim Hee-chul are no longer together.

The singers' management agencies responded to media queries today (July 8), after a South Korean news outlet ran a report quoting an anonymous industry source who said the couple have parted ways.

"From what I know, they drifted apart due to their busy schedules, so they ended their romantic relationship, and returned to being colleagues and having a senior-and-junior relationship," the source said.

Their agencies confirmed the news, adding they won't be able to give details on the stars' private lives.

Momo, 24, is from the popular girl group Twice, and she moved to South Korea from Japan in 2012. Hee-chul, 37, is from boy band Super Junior, one of the earlier generation of K-pop idols.

On Jan 2 last year, their agencies announced that the two were dating, explaining their relationship developed naturally from a "sunbae and hoobae" (Korean for senior and junior) friendship.

