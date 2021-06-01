Lee Seung-gi's fans won't support his new romance with actress Lee Da-in because of her family's run-in with the law

Some fans of South Korean stars are known to be quite intrusive and obtuse in their idol worship.

For instance, Sehun from the boyband Exo recently said in an Instagram livestream that he receives around 100 phone calls every day from crazed fans. It's not certain how they got his number, but the 27-year-old added it would be futile changing it.

And now, a fan of singer-actor Lee Seung-gi has made a big show of their objection to his fledging romance with actress Lee Da-in, 28.

On May 24, Korean media revealed that the two have been dating since the end of last year, and both subsequently admitted to it.

Said fan then rented a truck with a large LED display to drive around the Seongbuk-dong district in Seoul — where Seung-gi, 34, reportedly bought a home late last year — flashing messages of protest:

"It's okay if you didn't know, we'll inform you now. They've created too many victims."

"Are you willing to destroy your 17-year career? A quick decision must be made."

"We have protected you for the past 17 years. It's now your turn to protect [your fans] Airens."

A protest truck sent by a fan of Lee Seung-gi in objection of his new romance with Lee Da-in. PHOTO: Internet screengrab

It's not that the fan is heartbroken that Seung-gi is in love, they're objecting to Da-in's family's run-in with the law.

In 2009, her mother, actress Kyeon Mi-ri, was investigated for stock manipulation, with her husband Lee Hong-heon — Da-in's stepfather — suspected of insider trading.

A report by The Korea Times said Mi-ri invested 900 million won ($1.07 million) in Lee's company for 55,000 stocks and raked in up to 4 billion won in illicit gains. Mi-ri claimed she was only an investor and did not manipulate the stocks.

Then in November 2018, Lee was sentenced to four years in prison for manipulating stock prices with false disclosures and collecting nearly 2.4 billion won. The court said he had used Mi-ri's name to lure investors but she claimed she had nothing to do with it. However, he was later exonerated by an appellate court.

There are allegations that some of Lee's victims went into bankruptcy and others killed themselves as a result of the crime.

While some netizens reportedly didn't hold it against Da-in for her family's misdeeds, they are upset that she flaunts her family's wealth on her social media. They reportedly own a four-storey house, with Da-in, her mother, and her actress sister Yu-bi each occupying one storey.

Now, Seung-gi — who has nary a scandal to his name — has also been pulled into the negativity surrounding her family, and fans are worried his wholesome image will be tarnished.

Seung-gi's biggest fanclub in Korea, Lee Seung Gi Gallery, announced that they are not in support of his new romance.

"We'd like to make it clearly known that Lee Seung Gi Gallery respects Lee Seung Gi's private life. However, no fan is able to support a relationship in which he receives criticism over a matter unrelated to him."

