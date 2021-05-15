Gossip mill: Kate Pang admits favouring son over daughter but she's not sexist — and other entertainment news this week

Kate Pang admits favouring son over daughter but she's not sexist

It's hard to be 100 per cent fair as a parent, after all, they are only humans.

In a recent Instagram post by Singapore-based Taiwanese actress Kate Pang, she recounted watching a television show where a mother confessed to favouring her son over her daughter. The woman only realised it after her own mother died and left her assets to the son, while she and her sister didn't get anything — mirroring the favouritism she displayed to her own kids.

This led Kate, 38, to reflect on her own interactions with her kids and she openly admitted that she is guilty of favouritism, too. But, she said, it's not because of sexism. Kate is married to Singaporean actor Andie Chen, and the couple have two children — son Aden and daughter Avery.

She explained: "It's because Avery is very fierce when she cries, whereas Aden looks miserable when he cries. Nevertheless, I think I should watch my behaviour to avoid hurting my children."

Exo's Sehun helpless to crazed fans who keep calling him on his handphone

South Korean rapper Oh Se-hun, better known as Sehun, revealed that he has been getting calls from crazed fans over the years.

The 27-year-old from the boyband Exo made that revelation on May 11 over Instagram Live with his fans. Ironically, the broadcast kept getting interrupted because of said calls. He made a public plea for the fans to stop and said that he gets about 100 calls a day.

He added he didn't change his number because it didn't work. It's unclear how these fans are able to get his number.

He also took the opportunity to provide an update on fellow group member Chanyeol, who recently enlisted into military service, and said that the latter is doing fine.

Throwback: Guess who this local celeb is?

It's time for another throwback post from a local celebrity, and no prizes for guessing who he is because he is still very recognisable in his teenage years.

In an Instagram post on May 13, local actor Chew Chor Meng shared some snaps of himself from the 80s. The first picture was of his old student concession pass and the second was his student card from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

He pointed out that he was 'rounder' in the first picture, and also took aim at his small eyes in the second. Although, the second picture just looks like it was a badly-timed shot, and it has nothing to do with his eyes whatsoever.

