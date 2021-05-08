Gossip mill: Jin Yinji dances to BTS' Dynamite, has a mean high kick — and other entertainment news this week

Jin Yinji dances to BTS' Dynamite, has a mean high kick

BTS fever has finally taken over local veteran actress Jin Yinji.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted to FairPrice's Instagram account, 74-year-old Yinji can be seen dancing to the chorus of Dynamite, a hugely popular song from the South Korean boyband.

She faithfully recreates most of their choreography and ends off with a mean high kick. Considering her age, her flexibility is more impressive.

The routine seems to be part of a paid collaboration with the local supermarket chain, but, it did the job. Wouldn't you say?

Lawrence Wong had to resume filming despite running a fever of 38.3°C

It's an experience that many of us are probably familiar with — having to work despite being ill or unwell.

For actor Lawrence Wong, who is currently filming in China, he revealed via Instagram that he was running a 38.3°C fever but was made to resume filming by the production team.

On May 5, he said that he was at the hospital because "my body finally can't take it". Then, he mentioned that he was going back to work after the trip to the hospital because "this is how I earn my money".

Finally, he wrote: "After going to the hospital, I am now going back to work. Production wants me to go back to shoot. I feel I truly deserve all the good things and success I have."

Eddie Peng lost so much weight for new role that it's scary

Instagram/yuyanpeng

Actors make sacrifices for their roles all the time. However, has Taiwanese heartthrob Eddie Peng gone too far this time?

The 39-year-old actor is known for his boyish good looks and lean, toned bod. But for his new movie, Are You Lonesome Tonight, Eddie is so skinny that his spine can be seen protruding when he hunched over during a scene in the trailer.

His frail appearance shocked netizens and they praised his professionalism. Even his good friend, actress Shu Qi, commented about his skinny physique on Instagram.

Well, most changes are usually temporary, so it probably won't be long till we see the usual Eddie that everyone thirsts after.

