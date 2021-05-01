Gossip mill: Chen Yixin's IG post gets hilarious responses from dad Edmund Chen and hunkle Chuando Tan — and other entertainment news this week

Chen Yixin's IG post gets hilarious responses from dad Edmund Chen and hunkle Chuando Tan

Local actress Chen Yixin — who turned 21 just recently — posted a short clip from her new movie Precious Is The Night on her Instagram on Thursday (April 29), and some of the comments have turned out to be more interesting than her post itself.

The video clip showed local hunkle Chuando Tan, 55, advancing onto Yixin seductively, backing her into a wall. Although the movie premiered this week, it was actually filmed a few years ago, which makes Yixin still a teen at that time.

When Chuando left a heart emoticon in the comment section, her father, 60-year-old local celebrity/hunkle Edmund Chen, replied hilariously: "Chuando boy, I'm watching."

To which Chuando replied: "Rotan caning, LOL."

With two hot men showing her so much love, Yixin's boyfriend, actor Gavin Teo, also jumped in on the fun. "That's my baby," he wrote, adding four heart emoticons for extra impact.

PHOTO: Netflix

Superstars Andy Lau and Stephen Chow never worked together again after their 1991 comedy flick Tricky Brains, and the reason may not be due to a fallout. Hong Kong actress-host Annie Ngai recently told a radio station that she heard from Andy himself that it was because of a supernatural encounter.

Apparently, one night during the filming of Tricky Brains, Andy and Stephen got hungry and asked a crew member if he could help to buy supper. The man said he was a fan of Stephen and agreed readily. He returned with the food later on, and asked to take a photo with the two stars. As it was dark, Andy suggested taking the photo another day when there was better light. The man agreed and left.

While eating, Andy read the newspaper and saw an article about a man who had died in a car accident, and it turned out to be the same crew member they'd just spoken to. Stephen and Andy subsequently consulted fengshui masters and experts on supernatural matters, who advised them never to collaborate again.

While many people in the showbiz industry have reportedly heard this account before, both of the stars have never confirmed it.

Goo Hara Act approved in South Korea's National Assembly

Late K-pop singer Goo Hara, who was found dead at home in Nov 2019, has left another indelible mark on her home country with help from her brother Ho-in. The Goo Hara Act, which disqualifies parents from inheriting their late children's fortune if they had neglected their parental duties, was approved in South Korea's National Assembly on April 27.

Goo had petitioned for the Act after their mother laid claim to Hara's estate when she died at age 28. He claimed the woman had been absent from their lives since the singer was nine years old. However, even though the Act has now been approved, their mother will still receive 40 per cent of Hara's fortune as the ruling for the division of her fortune was made in 2020.

