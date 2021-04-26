Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun post throwback photos to celebrate daughter Yixin's 21st birthday

Turning 21 is a huge deal and to mark the occasion for their daughter Yixin who reached the milestone today (Apr 26), celebrity couple Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun went on Instagram to post some throwback photos.

Edmund, 60, shared a photo taken soon after Yixin was born and wrote: "21 years ago, our family welcomed a new member. A girl who loves to laugh, she is our beloved princess. She likes singing and dancing, and the world is her stage."

He said that 7,665 days have passed since that day, but it still feels like it was yesterday.

Xiang Yun, 59, posted a photo of Yixin as a child and said: "Since young, you've always been mischievous and I've always been tickled by how adorable you are. As you grew up, I admired how efficient you are. Today, you turn 21, but I have complicated feelings.

"I'm happy that you are an adult, but I can't bear for you to be independent. I wish you could always snuggle up in my embrace and share everything with me. I don't just want to be your mother, I want to be your bestie. On this special day, I wish you happiness and health. Happy birthday!"

Even Yixin's older brother, Yixi, got in on the birthday action.

The 30-year-old actor shared a funny shot of them and wrote: "In a blink of an eye, you are all grown up. I still remember when I hugged you the first time when you were so tiny; I had no idea how to even carry you back then. And we look like complete potatoes...

"And now... YOU SLAYING IT (sic). Continue doing what you do and shine bright!"

Yixin is believed to be filming in Batam.

