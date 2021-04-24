Gossip mill: Li Nanxing's back on screen in new cooking programme — and other entertainment news this week

Li Nanxing's back on screen in new cooking programme

It's been around four years since Li Nanxing was in a drama and it looks like he might have bid his acting career goodbye.

But if you miss the handsome Ah Ge, you can catch him in his new cooking show LNX x Hawkers where he collaborates with local hawkers, pairing his secret recipes with theirs to create crossover dishes.

In the first episode, he works with the owners of a traditional carrot cake stall to combine seafood pancake and carrot cake. You can catch the show on meWATCH here.

Late Hong Kong actor Liu Kai Chi cried on deathbed, but not because he was afraid to die

The Hong Kong showbiz industry lost another stellar but underrated actor when Liu Kai Chi died on March 28 at the age of 66 after a battle with stomach cancer. His memorial service was held on April 20 and his two sons performed on the harmonica to send him off.

His widow, former television actress Barbara Chan, said in her eulogy: "As an actor, he did his best to meet expectations. As a father, he sent his children to school, taught them, and spent time with them in their growing years.

"He once told me, 'I'm very worried about you, I can't rest easy, because I feel I haven't completed my responsibilities as a husband. As a patient, he was what doctors consider an A+ patient. As your wife, I'm very proud of you, Liu Kai Chi."

Madam Chan said Kai Chi cried when he was receiving treatment in the hospital. He was at the threshold of life and death, but he wasn't afraid of dying. He cried because he couldn't bear to be separated from his family.

Xiang Yun says daughter Chen Yixin fell for online fraud, had 3 unauthorised bank transactions

Local starlet Chen Yixin recently became a victim of online fraud, her mother, veteran actress Xiang Yun, said in an Instagram post on Wednesday (April 21). The 20-year-old has been filming at Batam for a period of time, and her parents occasionally send her parcels containing daily necessities.

But something went amiss on Tuesday. Xiang Yun, 57, wrote: "She called me yesterday and told me that while she was making payment to DHL, the website suddenly disappeared. We suddenly realised that we were victims of online fraud, and there were three unauthorised fund transfers in American dollars."

She added that poor Yixin — who was in the midst of filming — was frantic and wondered how she could contact the bank and also make a police report. Thankfully, Xiang Yun had some time before her work started, and she was able to make a police report and also send a request to the bank to halt the transactions.

She ended her post with a reminder to her supporters to be careful and a grateful thank-you to the policeman for his help.

ALSO READ: 'Humans are weaklings': Gong Yoo on his takeaway from his new movie Seo Bok

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com