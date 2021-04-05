Edmund Chen can't get used to daughter Yixin dating: I used to be the number 1 man in her heart

Young actress Chen Yixin has a new man in her life and it's making her old man (pun intended) a little sad.

In a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, local veteran actor and artist Edmund Chen (and Yixin's father) said he's feeling a little "down" now that his daughter is dating.

The 60-year-old said: "She gave her heart to her boyfriend. I can't get used to it."

Early last month, news about the blossoming relationship between Yixin and actor Gavin Teo made headlines. The big reveal, which was done via Instagram, came on the heels of an article where 20-year-old Yixin admitted that she didn't have a boyfriend in school because her family was very protective.

Zaobao described Edmund as a doting and hands-on father, and Yixin had a curfew when she was in school and would rarely come home past 10pm, he shared.

However, as she got older and entered showbiz, he lifted the curfew. He added: "When she was around 16 or 17, I told her that she can't date too early."

He told Zaobao that he was already aware of Yixin's relationship before the media picked up on it but still couldn't help feeling down when he read the news.

Edmund quipped jokingly that he used to be the number one guy in her heart, but now that position has been taken by her boyfriend. However, he added that Gavin is an outstanding man and since the both of them are still young, they should also take the time to enjoy the romance.

Edmund's art initiative Coral Garden, on saving our environment and fighting climate change together, will be at the Jurong Regional Library for the month of April.

ALSO READ: Chen Yixin: Any mistake I make will affect the reputation of my parents Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen

bryanlim@asiaone.com