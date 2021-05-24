New couple alert: Actor Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in confirmed to be dating

A new Korean celebrity couple have just been outed: actor-singer Lee Seung-gi, 34, and actress Lee Da-in, 28.

Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported today (May 24) that the two have been dating since the end of last year, after connecting through their love for acting and golf.

Da-in is a second-generation star; her mother is veteran actress Kyeon Mi-ri, and her sister Yu-bi is also an actress.

Coincidentally, 30-year-old Yu-bi and Seung-gi played love interests in the 2013 drama series Gu Family Book (also known as Kang-chi, The Beginning).

According to Sports Kyunghyang, many showbiz insiders are aware of the relationship, and it is also rumoured that Seung-gi often spent time with Da-in when he wasn't filming his drama Mouse, which ended recently.

When approached, Da-In's agency said: "We have checked with actress Lee Da-in herself, and she stated that they met as senior and junior [of the same industry] and have been carefully getting to know each other since five or six months ago. Please show them warm attention and support so that they can continue their relationship well."

Seung-gi previously dated Girls' Generation's Yoona in 2014, but they broke up the following year.

Da-in and Seung-gi are the fourth Korean celeb couple to emerge this year, after Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, G-Dragon and Jennie, and Crash Landing On You's second leads Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye.

