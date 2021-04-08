CLOY's 2nd leads Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye dating for 1 year, claims Korean media that outed Hyun Bin's romance

For K-drama fans, Crash Landing On You (CLOY) is still one of the most special drama series in their hearts for its sheer romanticism and almost unbelievable plots.

And now, the magic of CLOY continues with claims of a second couple to emerge from it.

Earlier today (April 8), Korean media outlet Sports Chosun claimed in an exclusive report that Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye — who played the second leads Gu Seung-jun and Seo Dan in CLOY — are in a relationship after developing feelings for each other during the filming of the drama.

However, Ji-hye's management agency Culture Depot denied the claims swiftly — allegedly in just 18 minutes after the report was published.

"It is absolutely not true that they are dating. This is a situation where both the agency and Seo Ji-hye herself find absurd," Culture Depot said.

Soon after, another Korean media outlet Dispatch claimed that Jung-hyun, 31, and Ji-hye, 36, have been dating for a year. It published photos of a man and woman — whom they claimed to be the actors — walking one behind the other in a carpark and also entering a lift together.

Dispatch said the couple would usually have their dates at their homes, claiming it witnessed several of these dates where Jung-hyun would arrive first, followed by Ji-hye. It also added that they enjoyed going to the outskirts of Seoul on their dates, and that he moved to her neighbourhood last year, with their apartments now only 10 minutes apart.

Dispatch had on Jan 1 outed the romance between the drama's first leads Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

Culture Depot told Dispatch that Jung-hyun had gone to Ji-hye's apartment because his contract with his current agency is ending and he wanted to discuss with her about joining Culture Depot.

The agency also said in another statement that the two are close friends and they decided to meet at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jung-hyun's management agency also denied the claims, saying the two are not dating as far as they know and they have only a close relationship as colleagues.

