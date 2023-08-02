'Uncle Jean, don't be naughty to Popo Michelle': Little girl's 'warning' to Michelle Yeoh's husband melts the internet

Michelle Yeoh finally tied the knot with Jean Todt after a long 19-year engagement, and this little girl has something to say.

The news broke last Friday (July 28) when former Formula One driver Felipe Massa congratulated the newly-wedded couple on Instagram.

Two days later, Michelle, 60, posted a short clip that had hearts melting.

"Congratulations Popo Michelle, I love you. Uncle Jean, don't be naughty to Popo Michelle, later Popo Michelle will stay here in my house," the little girl, named Raelyn, cutely warned in the video.

She then expressed her love for Michelle again, and added that she loves "mummy" and "everyone in the world".

"Plan B, Uncle Jean if you are naughty," wrote Michelle in the caption, adding laughing emojis.

In Chinese culture, 'popo' means 'grandmother' and is a term used to refer to a much older woman.

Raelyn, who seems to be based in Malaysia, appears often on Michelle's Instagram posts, where the two are seen showing lots of affection to each other, though their relations are unclear. Michelle is from Ipoh.

The post garnered over 34,000 likes, and netizens in Michelle's comments were charmed by Raelyn.

"Too adorable, you know she's got your back," one commented.

Another called Raelyn's suggestion an "appealing offer".

ALSO READ: Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt get married after 19 years together

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.