Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt get married after 19 years together

It's been 19 years in the making, but Michelle Yeoh and her long-time fiance Jean Todt are finally married.

The news was shared by former Formula One driver Felipe Massa on Instagram today (July 28).

"Happy marriage Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh, love you so much," wrote the Brazilian racing driver, 42.

From the wedding invitation Massa posted, it can be seen that Michelle and Todt got married in Geneva on July 27, exactly 6,992 days since they met on June 4, 2004.

Michelle was reportedly doing publicity at the Shanghai Grand Prix for Ferrari, which Todt was the general manager for at the time.

Michelle, 60, previously said about their first meeting: "A guy was trying to clear the stage and was being rude, so Jean went up to him and talked him down.

"He's about my height, and the fact that he could talk down someone bigger than him was my first impression of him — and a good one."

The couple have been engaged since July 26, 2004.

Todt, 77, was the general manager of Scuderia Ferrari from 1993 to 2007 and also its CEO from 2004 to 2007.

He then served as the president of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of motorsports including Formula One, from 2009 to 2021.

Michelle is a Malaysian actress who gained fame for her martial arts roles in the 1990s. Her foray into Hollywood came through the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress earlier this year for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), and the trophy can be seen front and centre in the photos from the wedding, next to the tiered wedding cake.

In the photos, Michelle can also be seen wearing two different outfits — a lace figure-hugging dress with a bejewelled corset top for the reception and a white collared shirt paired with a tiered white skirt for the signing of the marriage certificate.

Alongside Massa, other renowned motorsport figures present at the ceremony included Stefano Domenicali, former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari and current CEO of Formula One Group, and Luca di Montezemolo, former chairman of Ferrari.

Nicolas Todt, Todt's son from a previous relationship, also attended the wedding.

Michelle was previously married to Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991.

