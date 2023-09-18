'He made Triumph in the Skies sound like a death flight': Moses Chan criticised for poor live singing of drama theme song

Many celebrities do live performances as an extra source of income.

Recently, veteran Hong Kong actor Moses Chan did a live performance in China and sang The Ages Are Like A Song, the theme song for Triumph in the Skies, a popular TVB drama series about the lives of airline crew.

On the Douyin video posted by a netizen two days ago, Moses, 52, appeared immersed in the song but he was severely out of tune. At one point, he even smiled awkwardly.

Nonetheless, the audience was supportive and applauded him to cheer him on.

But netizens on Douyin were harsher, criticising him: "He made Triumph in the Skies sound like a death flight."

"Stop singing, Moses," one person did not mince their words.

Another looked on the bright side: "At least he was singing for real."

Moses has been popular with advertisers due to his image as a good father and husband. He married actress Aimee Chan in 2013, and they have three children.

Previously, when he sang live at Foshan city in China, netizens claimed he was paid HK$168,000 (S$29,000) to perform two songs.

