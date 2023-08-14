'I love singing to you every morning': Eric Chou and wife welcome baby girl

Yesterday (Aug 13), Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou and his wife, former news anchor Dacie Chao, posted a photo of their newborn daughter in a white crib, with a toy bunny and other baby toys at the side.

The 28-year-old wrote in his caption: "You are the most wonderful thing that has happened to us. We are completely utterly in love with you, our baby daughter. I love singing to you every morning, and mummy loves to stare at you.

"We surrender to your every move, and remember your every touch. You cry a lot now, but we love your voice. So keep crying, keep smiling and we will be there for you every step of the way."

The post has received 150,000 likes at the point of writing.

In October 2022, Eric and Dacie, 34, announced their engagement. In March this year, they announced that they were expecting their first child. They have yet to hold their wedding.

Their celebrity friends left their well-wishes in the comment section.

Eric's older brother Alex, who is also a singer-songwriter, commented: "Uncle loves you too. Hope that you will grow up happily and healthily."

"Congrats!" Taiwanese singer-actor Dino Lee wrote.

Actress Ruby Lin, host Melody Liu and actor-singer G.Racie all gave three heart emojis.

