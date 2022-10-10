Eric Chou engaged to former news anchor 6 years his senior

He may be dubbed “king of the lovelorn people” by the media but Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou is set to get his happy ending.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram today (Oct 10) to announce his engagement to former news anchor Dacie Chao.

In a low-key selfie captioned “Forever and ever” with a red heart emoji, Eric poses with Dacie, who is six years his senior at 33, with a ring on her finger. Congratulations are in order!

His manager also confirmed the engagement, saying: “He proposed to her on the balcony when they were on holiday in Europe. Both of them want to work hard on their careers and decided to get engaged first. They haven’t decided on the wedding date and it won’t happen this year.”

The pair had initially dated for two years before breaking up in October 2020.

But it seems that true love does wait, because by June last year, they were spotted back together again.

Eric rose to stardom with his self-composed song The Distance of Love which was featured as the ending theme song to the 2014 Taiwanese drama The Way We Are.

No stranger to Singapore as well, Eric’s second love (after Dacie of course) seems to be bak kut teh. After a recent concert here on Sept 10 and 11, he will be returning for this year’s President’s Star Charity show on Oct 30.

Dacie was formerly a news anchor for Taiwanese cable television network Sanlih E-Television, or Set TV.

ALSO READ: 'I've had it for 3 days in a row': Eric Chou fills up on bak kut teh while in Singapore, reveals why he likes it so much

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.