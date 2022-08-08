'I've had it for 3 days in a row': Eric Chou fills up on bak kut teh while in Singapore, reveals why he likes it so much

It's no secret that Eric Chou is a big softie when it comes to Singapore fans — he even wrote us a song the last time he was here.

Another thing that hasn't changed is the Taiwanese singer-songwriter's love for our local dish bak kut teh. In fact, he had it "for about three days in a row", the 27-year-old revealed to fans when he was in town for his The Moment fan meeting on Saturday (Aug 6).

"I feel very healthy now," he added.

Diehard fans would already know that he loves the white, more peppery, version of the pork rib broth.

"But it's not that I dislike the black (herbal) soup. It's just that the white soup makes me sweat. Feels good," Eric elaborated.

Speaking of sweat, he also turned the heat up with a cheeky teaser for his The Odyssey Journey concert in Singapore, coming up on Sept 10 and 11.

When asked what fans could expect at the show, Eric revealed: "I might take off my clothes."

And as for just how much he'll be taking off, he added: "Wait till the actual day and see."

If his recent shirtless Instagram post is any indication though, we're sure fans will be very happy.

The closed-door fan-meet was exclusive to those who had purchased a $338 VIP package for the upcoming concert, so it came as no surprise that the event was all about fan interaction.

While he's more known for his dulcet vocals, Eric took to the stage with some lucky fans to do an adorable dance to his song Say Too Much.

He also shared the spotlight with one fan in an impromptu duet of his hit song What's Wrong.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

Besides all the banter, Eric also treated fans to a sampler of his upcoming show, singing some of his newer songs such as Graduation, What's on Your Mind and 14 Days.

Wrapping up the night with even more fan service, Eric had some sweet parting words: "I love you guys. Today was so fun and I felt we created unforgettable memories."

While it's goodbye for now, fans can rest easy — Eric (and his hot bod) will be back at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in just a month.

