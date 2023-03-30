'I am the luckiest guy in the world': Eric Chou announces he's going to be a dad

Congratulations are in order for Taiwanese pop star Eric Chou.

The singer-songwriter announced today (March 30) on his Instagram that he and his partner, Taiwanese former newscaster Dacie Chao, are expecting their first child.

"I am the luckiest guy in the world," wrote the 27-year-old. "I have the most amazing wife, and now we are happy to announce a baby is on the way!

"Words can't describe my excitement. I can't wait to start a family with you, my love!"

Though Eric referred to Dacie, 33, as his wife, it is unclear if they have gotten married yet.

The low-key couple announced their engagement on Oct 10 last year with an Instagram post simply captioned "forever and ever".

In the photo, Dacie can be seen with a hand on Eric's chest and a ring on her finger.

At the time, Eric's manager said: "Both of them want to work hard on their careers and decided to get engaged first. They haven't decided on the wedding date and it won't happen this year."

Eric and Dacie initially dated for two years before breaking up in 2020, but got back together the next year.

At the announcement that he's going to be an uncle, Eric's older brother, singer-songwriter Alex Chou, commented with a "Yooo!" and keysmash, complete with several emojis.

Some of Eric and Dacie's showbiz friends couldn't hold in their excitement at the good news either.

Singer-songwriter Waa Wei wrote: "Whoa, whoa, whoa! Marvelous!"

"Fast and furious bro! Big congrats," wrote Singaporean radio DJ Kenneth Chung.

Other well-wishers included model-actor Sunny Wang, actress Beatrice Fang and singer-songwriter Phil Lam.

"Heartbroken," Malaysian YouTuber Bryan Wee joked, echoing the sentiment of Eric's fans, though he did follow it up with: "Congratulations to the male god".

