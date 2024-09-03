Busted: Han So-hee's mum arrested for running illegal gambling dens, Yoo Ah-in sentenced to prison

Han So-hee's mum arrested for running illegal gambling dens

South Korean media TV Chosun reported yesterday (Sept 2) that actress Han So-hee's estranged mother has been arrested for allegedly operating 12 illegal gambling establishments at multiple locations from 2021 to the end of last month.

Addressed as Shin, she is said to be in her 50s and had been fined for the same charge in the past.

So-hee's agency 9ato Entertainment released a statement today to clarify that the 29-year-old has nothing to do with Shin's affairs.

"The report from yesterday concerns the personal actions of So-hee's mother. So-hee was devastated upon learning about the situation through the news," they wrote.

This isn't Shin's first time causing controversy.

In 2020, So-hee revealed she learned of Shin's debts only after turning 20 and tried to repay them before she debuted as an actress.

She reportedly expressed regret at the time, saying: "I feel nothing but remorse, as my mistaken belief that repaying the debts would solve everything only led to more victims."

In 2022, where 9ato Entertainment disclosed that Shin opened a bank account without So-hee's knowledge when she was a minor and used it to borrow money in secret.

Shin was sued for fraud and So-hee's agency said she had no plans to take responsibility for Shin's debt.

Yoo Ah-in sentenced to prison

On Sept 3, South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in was sentenced to one year in prison and detained in the courtroom for habitual illegal drug use.

The Seoul Central District Court also imposed a fine of two million won (S$2,000).

Ah-in, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik and who turns 38 next month, was charged for violating the Narcotics Control Act.

Prosecutors accused him of getting injections of propofol or other medical-purposed drugs on about 200 occasions at clinics across Seoul since 2020 under the pretext of undergoing cosmetic procedures. According to them, all the injections Ah-in received were worth about 500 million won.

The prosecution initially sought a prison sentence of four years.

In the previous court hearing, Ah-in expressed remorse, saying that the drug charges gave him "time to reflect" on his entire life.

"I pledge to live as a more responsible and mature person," he added. "Regardless of the outcome, I will strive to contribute positively to society healthily and honestly."

More recently in July, Ah-in was booked on suspicion of same-sex sexual assault.

However his lawyer Bang Jung-hyun said the sexual assault allegations were "not true", adding that people should refrain from "unnecessary speculation" about his personal life.

