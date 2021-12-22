By2's Yumi reportedly attempts suicide in wake of Wang Leehom scandal

Singaporean singer Yumi, 29, of the twin pop duo By2 has allegedly attempted suicide.

Earlier this morning (Dec 22), a Weibo user wrote a post and tagged Mandopop singer Wang Leehom: "Yumi swallowed some pills to take her own life and she's now in the hospital getting emergency treatment.

"Leehom, you should be the most aware of this: Yumi was never the third party in your marriage. If anything happens to her, I'll never forgive you!"

The netizen also posted four photos — one showed a long-haired woman sitting in a wheelchair but as the photo was taken from the back, it is uncertain if it was really Yumi.

The remaining photos looked like hospital registration documents dated today for a female patient named "Wei Ling" and also of an emergency treatment room.

Screengrab/Weibo/做个小孩007

Yumi's birth name is Wei Ling. It is not certain how the Weibo user is related to her.

Leehom and his estranged ex-wife Li Jinglei have not responded to this latest development in their marriage scandal.

On Dec 19, Jinglei claimed Yumi had kept in contact with Leehom over WhatsApp years after they had broken up and while Leehom was married to Jinglei.

Jinglei added Yumi had used a photo of a topless woman as her account display photo. Yumi did not respond to this accusation.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com