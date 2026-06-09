Byeon Woo-seok to hold fan-meet in Singapore in 2026

There was heavy rain over Singapore yesterday (June 8) but many of us wouldn't mind this upcoming Sudden Shower at all.

Varo Entertainment announced on their social media accounts that South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok will be holding fan-meets in cities including Seoul, Bangkok, Yokohama, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong and (yay!) Singapore.

The talent management agency teased the events with the caption "2026 new chapter. Coming soon…"

There are currently no other details on the fan-meets.

"𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵 𝘓𝘪𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘻𝘦𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴." pic.twitter.com/R16IgAogPg — VARO ENTERTAINMENT (@VARO_ent) June 8, 2026

Woo-seok, 34, shot to global fame after starring as idol singer Ryu Sun-jae from the band Eclipse in the 2024 K-drama Lovely Runner. He sang the ballad Sudden Shower (also called Sonagi) in the series, which became a massive hit.

In June that year, he came to Singapore for his Summer Letter fan-meet. Prior to the event, he also spoke to the media in a press conference, personally handing out a yellow rose to each journalist while holding eye contact.

His latest drama Perfect Crown is streaming on Disney+ with his new variety show Jae-seok's B&B Rules on Netflix. Lovely Runner is available on Viu.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

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