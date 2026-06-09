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Byeon Woo-seok to hold fan-meet in Singapore in 2026

Byeon Woo-seok to hold fan-meet in Singapore in 2026
Oppa Byeon Woo-seok will be coming to Singapore in 2026.
PHOTO: X/Varo Entertainment, Instagram/Byeon Woo-seok
Kwok Kar PengPUBLISHED ONJune 09, 2026 2:45 AMBYKwok Kar Peng

There was heavy rain over Singapore yesterday (June 8) but many of us wouldn't mind this upcoming Sudden Shower at all.

Varo Entertainment announced on their social media accounts that South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok will be holding fan-meets in cities including Seoul, Bangkok, Yokohama, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong and (yay!) Singapore.

The talent management agency teased the events with the caption "2026 new chapter. Coming soon…"

There are currently no other details on the fan-meets.

Woo-seok, 34, shot to global fame after starring as idol singer Ryu Sun-jae from the band Eclipse in the 2024 K-drama Lovely Runner. He sang the ballad Sudden Shower (also called Sonagi) in the series, which became a massive hit.

In June that year, he came to Singapore for his Summer Letter fan-meet. Prior to the event, he also spoke to the media in a press conference, personally handing out a yellow rose to each journalist while holding eye contact.

His latest drama Perfect Crown is streaming on Disney+ with his new variety show Jae-seok's B&B Rules on Netflix. Lovely Runner is available on Viu.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

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