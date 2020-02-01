Canadian broadcaster explains missing Trump cameo in Home Alone 2

When CBC recently aired the 1992 Christmas film, some viewers and Canadian media outlets noticed US President Donald Trump's scene had been cut out.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/mrvideouploads1
AFP

MONTREAL - Canada's national public broadcaster confirmed it had cut out United States President Donald Trump's cameo from the movie Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, but said after a social media outcry that the edit was made before he was elected.

When CBC recently aired the 1992 Christmas film, some viewers and Canadian media outlets noticed Mr Trump's scene had been cut out and wanted to know why - especially because the US leader had said last week it was an "honour" to be involved in the movie.

"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time," said CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson.

"The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president" in 2016, Mr Thompson said.

Many social media users accused CBC of making a politically motivated decision and Mr Trump's son Donald Trump Jr tweeted that he thought the move was "pathetic".

But the US President seemed to find the kerfuffle amusing, taking to Twitter last Thursday night (Dec 26) to quip about his Canadian counterpart: "I guess Justin T doesn't much like my making him pay up on Nato or Trade!"

"The movie will never be the same!" Mr Trump lamented, before clarifying "(Just kidding.)"

Mr Trump appears very briefly in Home Alone 2.

Young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), forgotten by his family, struggles to navigate the gilded hotel where he is staying for the holidays. He stops a man wearing a long black overcoat and a red tie to ask him how to get to the lobby.

"Down the hall and to the left," says Mr Trump.

The real estate mogul had purchased the Plaza Hotel in New York - the setting of many movie scenes, including in Home Alone 2 - in the 1990s.

More about
DONALD TRUMP movies Canada

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Pair who tried to steal &#039;lucky&#039; bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
Pair who tried to steal 'lucky' bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES