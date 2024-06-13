'I cannot take it': Mark Lee calls out Lee Teng for having mobile phone in his pocket during filming

There's a time and place for everything.

Local actor Mark Lee was asked a "spicy" question in a recent interview in the Mediacorp video series In The Hot Seat — if there was anyone he didn't want to work with again.

Though Mark, 55, did not directly say so, he shared a pet peeve while filming: "Some of the celebrities, they are unprofessional."

He explained that he did not like it when people finished their scenes and went on to shoot TikTok videos while on set.

"When you're acting and you come to the set, your job is acting, not TikTok," he said.

At this point, he called out his Body SOS variety show co-host Lee Teng.

"When I saw the host put the handphone in his pocket, I also cannot take it," he said, upon which he was asked if he's told the 40-year-old off for it before.

Mark looked at the camera directly and addressed Lee Teng himself, seemingly exasperated: "Yes! Lee Teng, I told you before, right? But you never change!

"You still put your handphone in your pocket, I don't know what's so important."

Lee Teng clapped back in the comment section: "Why cannot put handphone in my pocket?" with cry-laughing emojis.

A netizen responded: "Because you will take it out to use your phone and then put it in your pocket again."

"I use it as a heat pack to keep warm because the studio is very cold," Lee Teng replied.

Actor Zhang Zetong laughed in response to Lee Teng's comments, to which the host responded: "Don't laugh bro! Next time I'll catch you."

"You put in Mark Gor's (older brother) pocket next time," actress-host Kate Pang suggested.

Lee Teng cheekily replied: "Good idea! Then I shoot a TikTok video."

When one netizen suggested that Mark will now have "one friend less in Lee Teng", the latter's response confirmed that this was all lighthearted.

"He is always my mentor, I'm not so petty," he wrote.

