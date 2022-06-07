Can't say lines without getting breathless: Seol-hyun struggles with boxing for The Killer's Shopping List

Many actors would go over and beyond in their preparation for a new role.

In an interview with AsiaOne, Korean actress Kim Seol-hyun, from the girl group AOA, said a big difficulty in her latest drama The Killer's Shopping List was learning boxing.

The 27-year-old admitted that this is actually the first time she's learned a sport.

Seol-hyun added: "It took me a while to get used to boxing. Most of all, it was difficult to go through my lines without running out of breath in a scene where I had to speak while boxing. But it was a fun experience!"

In The Killer's Shopping List, funnyman Lee Kwang-soo plays Ahn Dae-sung, a man with excellent memory, who sets out to solve a murder in his neighbourhood with his girlfriend Do Ah-hee (Seol-hyun), a police officer. Their only clue is a supermarket receipt left at the scene.

The drama marks Seol-hyun's first foray into the comedy mystery genre as well as her first time acting with Kwang-soo. Both had met before on the variety show Running Man.

"The comedy mystery genre is already a challenge for me. During filming, there were many times when a funny situation would occur unexpectedly," Seol-hyun said.

"For example, there was a scene where Jin Hee-kyung threw a ballpoint pen and it accidentally went into Kwang-soo's nostrils. It was so funny!"

Hee-kyung plays Dae-sung's mother.

Because they had worked together several times on Running Man, Seol-hyun said there wasn't any problems playing a couple with Kwang-soo.

She explained: "We play a couple who have known each other for 20 years but are growing tired of each other. Maybe because we've met a couple of times on variety shows, I think we were able to portray the feeling of having a relationship with someone who feels like a friend or family member."

"When I first saw Kwang-soo oppa on variety shows, I thought he was a fun and comfortable senior. When we worked together on the series, I found him to be really fun and sensible. He is a good actor and a reliable senior with a lot of willpower. Our chemistry score is 100 out of 10!" Seol-hyun added.

Kwang-soo, 36, also told AsiaOne: "I think I have a lot of chemistry with Seol-hyun. She has a bright personality and is very talkative, so I can see a lot of similarities between her and her character Ah-hee. I've already known her from a previous variety show before filming this, so we were able to chat a lot and share ideas with each other before filming."

The Killer's Shopping List is now streaming on iQiyi.

