K-dramas in June 2022 you have to watch

The intense heat is getting to us all in Singapore. What better way to chill than to sit at home with the aircon on and a good K-drama on the screen?

Here are some new series releasing in June to keep you occupied for the next few months.

Eve

Starring: Seo Yea-ji, Lee Sang-yeob and Park Byung-eun

Eve tells the story of a 2 trillion won (S$2.2 billion) divorce scandal that shocks the entire nation.

At the center of the lawsuit is Lee Ra-el (Seo Yea-ji), a charming and intelligent woman with a hidden agenda.

Eve debuts June 2 on Viu.

Why Her?

Starring: Seo Hyun-jin, Hwang In-youp, Bae In-hyuk, Heo Joon-ho, Lee Jin-hyuk and Lee Joo-woo

Oh Soo-jae (Seo Hyun-jin) is a talented lawyer and the youngest partner at one of the most prestigious law firms in the country. Driven by a strong desire to win, she is well on her way to becoming the firm's top attorney.

All this changes when one of her cases takes an unexpected turn, causing her a demotion. She takes on a role as an adjunct professor at a law school where she meets Gong Chan (Hwang In-youp), a law student who, despite having a painful past, still has a warm heart.

He first meets Soo-jae 10 years ago when he was falsely accused of crime. Despite their bitter past, Gong Chan falls in love with Soo-jae.

Why Her? debuts June 3 on Viu.

Doctor Lawyer

Starring: So Ji-sub, Shin Sung-rok and Im Soo-hyang

Han Yi-han (So Ji-Sub) is an elite surgeon. He graduated at the top of the best medical school in South Korea, specialising in two departments: general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. One surgery, however, changes his life.

Yi-han believes he did well in that surgery but the patient dies and his medical licence is revoked.

Four years later, Yi-han works as a lawyer specialising in medical litigation. In his trials, he defends victims and tries to punish those who commit medical malpractice and negligence. He works with a public prosecutor, who lost a family member and a lover due to the surgery Yi-han performed.

Yi-han also tries to uncover the truth behind the death of his former patient.

Doctor Lawyer debuts June 3 on Disney+.

Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Starring: Yeo Jin-goo and Mun Ga-young

When a famous chef Eun Kye-hoon (Yeo Jin-goo) suddenly shares someone else's emotions and breaks into tears in front of a restaurant full of customers, he is driven to revisit his past and the mysterious disappearance of his twin sister.

Dropping everything, he returns to his hometown and unexpectedly falls in love with a mysterious woman with a secret of her own.

Link: Eat, Love, Kill debuts June 6 on Disney+.

Alchemy of Souls

Starring: Jung So-min and Lee Jae-wook.

A powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

In the country of Daeho, troublemaker Jang Wook (Lee Jae-wook) comes from a noble family and holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which people all around the country talk about.

Jang Wook meets Deok Yi (Jung So-min), an elite warrior whose soul is trapped in a physically weak body. She becomes Jang Wook's servant while also secretly teaching him how to fight.

Alchemy of Souls debuts June 18 on Netflix.

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area

Starring: Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong and Park Myung-hoon.

A genius strategist and his talented crew comprising top-class thieves attempt to pull off an unprecedented heist, overtaking the mint of a unified Korea.

With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area debuts June 24 on Netflix.

Cafe Minamdang

Starring: Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, Cafe Minamdang is a comedy-mystery starring Seo In-guk as Nam Han-joon, a fraudulent male shaman who used to be a profiler.

Oh Yeon-seo stars as Han Jae-hee, a detective in the violent crimes unit who is passionate about justice.

Cafe Minamdang debuts June 27 on Netflix.

