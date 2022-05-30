It's getting hot in here: Singaporeans sweating on how to beat the heat

To go through a hot day in Singapore is rough enough as it is but surely a hot night is equally, if not more uncomfortable.

One Reddit user MadeByHideoForHideo posted on Monday (May 30) how the previous day felt like "the hottest day ever" with sweltering heat persisting even after sunset.

The Reddit thread, aptly titled "the weather is too damn hot", referred to temperatures last Sunday but the heat continued the next day with the temperature reaching a scorching high of 35 deg C today, based on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website.

This Reddit user was sourcing for ideas and ways to deal with the intense heat and it had netizens buzzing with over 450 comments at the time of writing.

One netizen said that May 30 felt even hotter than the day prior but his comment was soon brushed off by other netizens as nothing more than Monday blues.

Others suggested showering with cold water, wearing a singlet at home or drinking coconut water.

However, one Reddit user said he still felt uncomfortable despite having taken three showers on the same day.

Among the replies was that of another user who enviously said: "Must be fun to be able to shower more than three times in a day, I shower in my sweat every day because I work outdoors."

Others online were more resigned to their fate and gave rather creative responses, shall we say.

Others had some innovative ideas on ways to cool down the house, with the use of aluminium foil for example.

The clever ones simply sought out the cold in air-conditioned Ikea.

NEA released an advisory on May 17 informing Singaporeans that the second fortnight of May 2022 is forecast to be warm and drier than the first half of the month.

This is because of the south-west monsoon season setting in during the second half of May. This will typically extend into September and is a drier period compared to other times of the year, explained the agency.

So, unfortunately, the raging heat is here for the time being.

On NEA's four-day weather outlook, thundery showers are projected from June 1 to June 3. However, temperatures will still remain high, with lows of 26 deg C and highs of 34 deg C.

On April 1, a temperature of 36.8 deg C was recorded in Admiralty, the highest in Singapore since 1983.

