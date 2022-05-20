Squid Game creator says season 2 won't release until late 2023 or 2024

Squid Game took the world by storm when it premiered on Netflix.

The streaming service released official merchandise and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk went from not wanting a second season to changing his mind and continue work on the follow up in November 2021. He even revealed the plot of season two and hinted at a potential third season a month later.

Although this means fans of the Korean series have a lot to look forward to, they also have to wait well over a year to catch it. Hwang told Vanity Fair that the next batch of episodes won't be ready for release until the end of 2023 at the earliest. A season two release in 2024 is also likely.

"[Hwang] only has about three pages' worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script, so there isn't much he can say [about Season 2] except that there will be more games," wrote Vanity Fair.

"Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again," Hwang vaguely teased of the next season. "I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'"

Squid Game hails from writer-director Hwang, who is best known for his work on South Korean films such as The Fortress, Miss Granny, and Silenced.

It centres around a group of 456 cash-strapped players who accepted a strange invitation to compete in children's games on a remote island in hopes of winning 456 billion won. However, they find out that the prize comes with deadly high stakes.

The series is led by acclaimed actors Lee Jung-jae (Along with the Gods), Park Hae-soo (Prison Playbook), Wi Ha-joon (Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum), O Yeong-su (God of War), Anupam Tripathi (Strangers From Hell), Heo Sung-tae (Beyond Evil), Kim Joo-ryoung (Andante), and model Jung Ho-yeon in her acting TV debut.

