Cara Delevingne urges friends to unleash 4 years of hell on Republicans

Cara Delevingne has urged her friends to unleash four years of "hell" on Republicans after Donald Trump was elected the new US President.

The model-actress, 32, joined a raft of liberal voices slamming the election of the scandal-mired former reality TV judge as America's 47th commander-in-chief — with other celebs including Bette Midler and Cardi B sharing their outrage.

London-born Cara, who has spent years living in the States, said in an online post about how her pals should not mope in despair over Trump's election but instead rage against it: "A message to my friends, 'Trump will win the White House. The GOP has control of the Senate.'

"This is gutting, yes, but freeing too. We get to make every day over the next four years hell for fascists, misogynists, bigots and liars.

"This is not the time to shrink. Nor the time to despair. This is the time for that classic Disney, larger than life, kinda gay, impossibly well dressed, unbelievably cool villainy.

"That punk rock, black parade guerrilla s***.

"This is our villain era.

"Make art. F*** s*** up. Build power. They are about to learn the hardest thing about gaining power is keeping it."

[[nid:675473]]

Trump, 78, gave his victory speech claiming America's top job on Wednesday (Nov 6) morning — which came despite him facing a raft of legal troubles and being branded a "fascist" while on the campaign trail against his 60-year-old Democrat rival, Kamala Harris.

His victory makes him the first US president in more than 130 years, and only the second in history, to win a non-consecutive second term.

He declared while claiming the shock win that has left America divided: "We made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible.

"And it is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political thing."

[[nid:708756]]