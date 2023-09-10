Cardi B admits she's a 'very shy' person

Cardi B is a "very shy" person.

The 30-year-old rap star — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — is known for her outrageous stage persona and raunchy lyrics but as she teams up with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion for new single Bongos, admitted that she is the more "serious" one of the two.

She told ETCanada: "I feel like people just think that I'm like, 'rawr, rawr, rawr' but I'm very like, more shy. I'm very shy. Like I even be shy with Megan and she be like 'Girl! stop!'.

"Also, when it comes to me and Megan, I'm the more serious one. I'm like, 'Okay, we got to get this together.' And she's always like, 'Girl! This is great. You got to be optimistic, Cardi.'"

The I Like It hitmaker went on to add that Megan is always telling her to be more "optimistic" in general and helps her relax when she is feeling "tense" over a project.

Card — who has also worked with Megan on megahit single WAP — explained that she and her fellow music star try "really hard" on any song they work on together and try to collaborate on every element of a track.

She said: "Every single time that me and Megan do a song together, we put really hard work [into it]. Like, I bust my a** and she bust her a**.

"We get together, we think of the video, we think creative, we think how we gonna look… We always work together on looks and choreography. We love choreography."

ALSO READ: Cardi B won't be charged for throwing microphone at a fan