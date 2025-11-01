Cardi B reveals she hasn't washed her hair in months

Cardi B has not washed her hair in months.

The 33-year-old rapper said she has "probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs" in her locks when she shared her hair-washing habits with her fans in an Instagram Q+A.

However, the Hello hitmaker said in the discussion that she is going to oil her scalp, wash her hair and braid it within days.

In the video - which was screen-recorded by someone and then shared to X on Wednesday (Oct 29) - Cardi B said: "Now I gotta oil down my scalp because tomorrow I'm gonna do my real hair.

"I'm gonna wash it then around Wednesday, I'm gonna braid it. I haven't washed my s*** in like two months - matter of fact, I'm lying, probably like three months, I don't f***ing know.

"I've probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this b**** right here."

The upload sparked a big reaction in the post's comments section.

One user said: "Imagine the smell."

A second person wrote: "Ima throw up for real."

And a third follower penned: "I wash my hair a couple of times a week. Don't u get itchy in the hair if u don't do that?"

She has spoken openly about her hair, and in 2021, Cardi B admitted fearing her locks would fall out after giving birth to her four-year-old son Wave on X.

Captioning a mirror selfie, the Grammy Award-winner - who also has daughters Kulture, seven, and 13-month-old Blossom, with her ex-husband, 33-year-old rapper Offset - wrote: "So I've been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown!

"I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son's birth because I'd been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gained hair."

