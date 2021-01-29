Cardi B spends thousands of dollars every week on coronavirus tests.

Cardi B revealed she and her team get screened for Covid-19 four times a week to ensure they are all safe and well, and it is proving to be expensive.

The 28-year-old rapper tweeted: "I get Covid tested about 4 times a week. My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Every time we get tested, it's about $250 each. This is seriously a new business."

When one fan admitted Cardi's costs were "crazy" because she thought the tests were "free", she further explained: "It's free when you go to the doctors and s*** but when it's for work and you gotta have people test you at your home, it's not."

But despite the huge cost, Cardi insisted the tests were necessary.

She wrote: "It's necessary because if you are in my space and you get Covid, I can get sued.

"If I do a commercial and I get Covid, the company can get sued.

"It's all about not being a liability and it's a requirement. The government should be paying for healthcare workers [but] we pay out our own pockets."

Cardi - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - previously revealed she'd shelled out a lot of money on coronavirus tests so she could spend Thanksgiving with her extended family.

She tweeted: "12 kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit!"

In response to her critics, she then added: "Sorry my bad, wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and it uplifted me. I spent so much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no one."

