Cardi B thinks homophobic people are ‘just ugly’

The chart-topping rapper — who is married to Migos star Offset — has taken to Twitter to hit out at homophobes and to voice her support for the gay community.

Cardi, 29 — who has Kulture, three, and a son who was born on Sept 4 — wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Every bad b**** have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin … If you homophobic you just ugly [sic]."

Cardi has previously taken to social media to hit back at accusations of homophobia and transphobia, after she came under fire from a Twitter follower.

The WAP hitmaker wrote: "How the f*** am i homophobic or transphobic? Have you been to a Caribbean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can't accept you for your sexuality? I said some ignorant things b4 that apologised for and educated

myself on it don't mean I'm homo. [sic]"

Cardi subsequently explained that she's had family members who have struggled with their sexuality.

She said on Twitter: "I don't support the LGBT community because I have 'gay fans' I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family.

"I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran [and] have a f***** up relationship with her dad for years! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister…

"Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya mother******* even knew who was CardiN.[sic]"

