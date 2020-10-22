Carina Lau poses for photo with Rosamund Kwan, netizens go wild at 'reconciliation of the century'

Could two of Hong Kong's biggest stars have finally buried the hatchet?

Well, the internet seems to think so after netizens went wild upon seeing Carina Lau posing for a photo with Rosamund Kwan at an event recently.

Carina, 54, was at a publicity event for her short film Always I Distrust which saw the attendance of celebrities such as fellow actress Sandra Ng and of course, Rosamund.

Carina shared the snaps on Instagram yesterday (Oct 21) and the one that drew the attention of netizens was a photo of her and ex-bestie Rosamund posing together.

Rosamund, 58, has had a long-standing feud with Carina after the latter was photographed hiking with businessman Pierre Chen in 2015, at around the time Rosamund announced her divorce from him. Rosamund told media then: "They're adults, not children. They didn't consider the feelings of others."

She also refused to clarify whether she was still friends with Carina. However, in subsequent events where they pair were in attendance, they would never be photographed together — even in group shots.

At a dinner a year after the falling out, Rosamund said it should be "more awkward" for Carina to be there while Carina maintained that she had done nothing wrong.

However, with this new photo, netizens are rejoicing at what they perceive to be a reconciliation. One remarked in Carina's post: "[You're] finally breaking the ice with Rosamund" while another called it the "reconciliation of the century".

To be fair, the writing was kind of on the wall as the pair seemed to have thawed their icy relationship last year.

At a celebratory event for their mutual friend, Chinese actor Hu Jun, Carina moved out of the way for Rosamund's solo shot and the photo was even uploaded onto her Weibo, Hong Kong media reported. This act sparked talk that perhaps the ex-besties were on the mend.

