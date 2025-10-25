Carly Rae Jepsen is married

Carly Rae Jepsen has married Cole M.G.N..

The 39-year-old singer and the 40-year-old music producer - real name Cole Marsden Greif-Neill - said "I do" in front of 100 guests inside the Bard Room, Chelsea Hotel in New York City on Oct 4.

Speaking about the venue, the Call Me Maybe hitmaker told Vogue: "We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York.

"As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way it was only ever fun and not too much at once."

Carly and Cole's wedding was officiated by her aunt and uncle.

She said: "Being present and at ease was key for both of us," Carly says. "We wanted it to feel romantic and full of emotion. Our family talked about how we met, and we wrote personal vows to each other that we read aloud."

And they both did not cry.

Carly remembered: "We were expecting to. But the energy was just light and joyful. Between the bright baby blue of the background, the wildflowers that surrounded us, and the intimate lighting, walking down the aisle felt like a fever dream.

"Nothing will top the moment when we first locked eyes, and to be honest, for the first half of the ceremony we couldn't see anyone else."

The hardest part of Carly and Cole's big day was finding a wedding planner.

She added: "But once we met Stefanie Cove, everything came together very smoothly."

For the ceremony, Carly donned a strapless corseted dress with a draped skirt, which was created by Toni Maticevski.

Meanwhile, at the reception, she sported an ethereal tiered reception dress from Danielle Franke.

Carly completed her look with pearl earrings, which were made by her mom, Alexandra Lanzarotta.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee said: "We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing."

Cole wore a cream suit from Husbands in Paris and put on a pair of shoes by Gucci.

The couple's accessories were put together by Carly's stylist, Hayley Atkin.

After dinner and toasts, the singer's pal Rufus Wainwright surprised everyone with an a capella version of Cohen's "Chelsea Hotel #2."

Carly said: "This felt like a once-in-a-lifetime New York moment."

Reflecting on their special day, the songwriter said it was "better than either one of our wildest dreams".

Carly added: "Often in life we'll imagine things, and even though the reality can be good, it's never quite as good.

"This day felt like the exception. It was better than either one of our wildest dreams. We felt connected through the whole thing, which was really important to us.

"In fact, we even had a few special songs planted in the DJ's setlist so that, no matter where we were at the moment, when we heard those songs, we would come find each other."

Carly met six-time Grammy-winning music producer Cole during a songwriting session in 2021 before dating in 2022.

In September 2024, they got engaged at the Hotel Castello di Reschio in Umbria.