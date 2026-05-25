Carrie Wong stars in regional drama Kidnap Game with Lee Joon-gi, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Alice Ko

The drama Carrie Wong was spotted filming with South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi in Singapore last year has been revealed.

According to a press release from Viu released today (May 25), Kidnap Game is a suspenseful drama set to premiere on the streaming platform in the fourth quarter of this year.

A Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea co-production, the story unfolds across seven Asian cities where seven shocking kidnapping cases occur simultaneously.

Seven strangers — unrelated, from different nationalities, backgrounds and beliefs — find their fates intertwined, each assigned a vastly different mission.

The deadly scheme is seemingly created to claim six lives, leaving only one survivor.

Joon-gi, 44, plays genius surgeon Han Ki-joo while 32-year-old Carrie plays Janice, a flight attendant.

The series also stars Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi who takes on the role of elite detective Toshiro Niide, Taiwanese actress Alice Ko as influencer housewife Christina, Filipino actor Joel Torre as taxi driver Miguel, Thai actress Praew Narupornkamol Chaisang as nightclub hostess Ayun, and Stanley Yau — a member of Hong Kong's popular boy group Mirror — as multinational corporate lawyer Andy.

Joon-gi and Carrie were seen filming together near Merlion Park and at the Bayfront area in November last year.

The former, who was also spotted shooting solo scenes at Joo Chiat, had made an Instagram post where he shared photos and videos of himself viewing Christmas decorations at Orchard Road and jogging from Clarke Quay to Marina Bay.

Kidnap Game, produced by Hong Kong-based MakerVille, in collaboration with South Korean production company SimStory and Japan's Fuji Television, was also filmed in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, Manila and Okinawa.

It will air on ViuTV in Hong Kong in the last quarter of this year and will also be available on Viu across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and South Africa.

[[nid:736531]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.