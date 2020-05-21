Catch Hugo Ng and Jack Neo on Facebook livestream chat Thursday night

Director-actor Jack Neo is back for another livestream tonight (May 21) but he's not going to be joined by his usual buddies Mark Lee and Henry Thia.

Instead, the 60-year-old comedian has invited special guest Hugo Ng to join him. Jack revealed that they are old acquaintances since they were in National Service together.

For the uninitiated, Hugo, also 60, is a former Channel 8 star in the 80s and became a household name in the 1984 Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (the first iteration of Mediacorp) period drama Pursuit.

He then ventured into Hong Kong showbiz in 1987 where he signed on with TVB, and acted alongside actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in the 1988 wuxia drama The Two Most Honorable Knights.

It was only in 2016 that Hugo made a comeback in Singapore where he played a leading man in Channel 8 drama The Dream Job, and that decision was motivated in part by his son who had to serve his National Service.

The livestream chat will be hosted on Jack's Facebook page, and also on this page. Stay tuned if you want to catch it later tonight at 9pm.

