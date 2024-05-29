Catch rising K-pop girl group Kiss of Life in first Singapore fanmeet on June 2

Rising K-pop girl group Kiss of Life will be meeting fans and the public in Singapore for the first time ever this Sunday (June 2).

The event, to be held at Bugis+ from 12.30pm to 3pm, will include the four members — Belle, Haneul, Julie and Natty — performing their chart-topping hit songs such as Midas Touch and Nothing.

In addition, they will also be conducting a fansign for pre-selected supporters and answering their questions at a Q&A session during the fanmeet.

Kiss of Life debuted in July 2023 with their EP of the same name.

In November 2023, they released their second EP Born to Be XX followed by their single album Midas Touch in April this year.

Despite debuting for less than a year, Kiss of Life has won multiple music awards in South Korea, including Global Rising Artist at the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards, Best New Artist at the 2023 Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards, 1theK Global Icon at 2023 Melon Music Awards and New Wave Star at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards.

ALSO READ: All 15 current and former Super Junior and sub-unit members reunite at Ryeowook's wedding

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.