Catch Thor's naked butt in final Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

The final trailer to Thor: Love and Thunder is here! And boy was it a sight.

Released during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the new Marvel trailer gave fans more of what they've been waiting for: Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman).

Portman's Mighty Thor was first revealed in the first trailer, and so was reforged Mjolnir. Marvel Studios then released a solo poster and an unmasked first look of the new hero soon after, creating more and more excitement around this comic book superhero.

In this final trailer, Mighty Thor was seen fighting off bad guys and catching up with her ex-boyfriend in New Ass-gard, as well as hanging out with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who was seen fighting off Gorr.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Speaking of Gorr, the trailer also gives fans a good look at Christian Bale as the movie's villain and main antagonist.

Thor: Love and Thunder is setting up to be a fun and dare we say, cheeky movie. With a trailer narrated by Korg (Taika Waititi) and a butt-iful mosaic of Chris Hemsworth's very-worthy butt, fans are in for a ride when the movie releases on July 7, 2022.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

The film's official synopsis reads:

"The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster,, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

This article was first published in Geek Culture.