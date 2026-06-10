Cecilia Cheung gives fans coffee and gifts at airport

Cecilia Cheung, who is known for being generous with her fans, has once again expressed her appreciation for them at an airport in China recently.

A video uploaded to Chinese social media on June 4 showed the 46-year-old Hong Kong actress with fans at the airport, where she told them: "Let me treat you to drinks, order whatever you like."

Besides paying for their beverages at Starbucks, she also bought merchandise, including tote bags, which she gave out to them.

Cecilia also chatted with them while walking to the departure hall.

As her fans sent her off, she waved to them while bowing and said: "Stay healthy."

During a fan-meet at Kunshan City in China for her birthday in late May, she also went all out to prepare gifts for her supporters.

Thanking them for their support for the past two decades, Cecilia said during the event: "All of you are a part of my life, so for my birthday this year, I must spend it with you.

"I know all of you have anticipated this day for a long time and I am grateful for your companionship. Because of you, I am able to continue steadily. My birthday wish this year is for everyone to be healthy and safe."

Besides preparing gift bags for each of them, she also gave away 46 sets of round-trip flight tickets and admission tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland, inviting fans to visit the theme park with their family.

"I feel very proud to have you all (as fans). I hope that you will have a good time with your family and continue to spread this happiness. I will also strive to become a better person for you, because I know that if I improve, you will be even happier," she added.

In 2023, Cecilia also impressed fans after giving away a Glory Watch timepiece worth about $900 to one person when they sent her off at the Shanghai airport.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com