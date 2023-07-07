'This is the latest edition': Cecilia Cheung gifts fan at airport $900 watch for 'sending her off'

Dedicated fans often wait at airports for their celeb faves, and are content with receiving a wave or even autograph.

Hong Kong singer-actress Cecilia Cheung, however, went one step further when she ran into her fans at an airport in Shanghai, China.

A Weibo post shared on June 30 shows the 43-year-old talking to a bunch of fans at the airport.

Though the audio of their conversation is muffled, Cecilia reportedly told them: "I didn't know you would be here to send me off. This [watch] is the latest edition this year. Let me take it off and give it to you."

Cecilia and the fans then played shou xin shou bei (a game akin to scissors paper stone) and the lucky winner received the watch off Cecilia's wrist.

Netizens were impressed, commenting on the post that Cecilia was "so generous" and that they were "envious" of the winner.

The Weibo user claimed that the watch Cecilia gave away so readily was worth nearly 10,000 yuan (S$1,900).

"What kind of bold sister is this!" they added.

It appears to be a timepiece from Glory Watch, a brand Cecilia is an ambassador for, and while their latest white watch actually retails for HK$4,980 (S$860), it is still an impressive gift.

The fan who received the watch also made their own Weibo post, writing: "I realised my wish of many years of meeting Cecilia at the airport, played a game in a daze, and then received the watch that Cecilia took off her wrist as a gift.

"I have been at a loss for words for several days, I can't express it — I can only say one sentence, 'I love you'."

