Edison Chen and Jordan Chan spotted being friendly 15 years after alleged fallout over Cecilia Cheung's sex photos

They had a falling out 15 years ago but it looks like Edison Chen and Jordan Chan are on friendly terms these days.

Both of them were spotted recently in the streets of Hong Kong and fans were glad to see them chatting.

In a video clip circulating on Weibo and Xiaohongshu, Jordan, 55, was seen wearing a police uniform as he was filming Hong Kong drama City Defender, while Edison, 42, was decked in streetwear.

They chatted for a few moments before Jordan gestured that he had to head back. Both of them patted each other on the shoulders and went on separate ways.

According to media outlet HK01, Edison, who currently resides in California, was back in Hong Kong with his wife Chinese model and actress Qin Shupei and their daughter Alaia. He was friendly when fans approached him and took photos with them.

Back in 2008, when Edison was embroiled in a sex photo scandal, Jordan had spoken up for a female friend and called him a "worthless good-for-nothing".

The actors allegedly had a fallout because they were both romantically involved with actress Cecilia Cheung at the time, according to another report.

Edison faded out from showbiz after the scandal.

It must be "fate" for Edison and Jordan to meet each other in Hong Kong, fans said after watching the video clip.

Netizens were excited to see Edison and Jordan being on friendly terms. PHOTO: Weibo

One of them wrote: "They were my youth, I am so excited."

A few netizens noted that the pair's meeting looked like they are "filming a scene from a movie", while another said that they "wanted to see Edison back on screen again".

Edison and Jordan had last worked together in the movie Initial D in 2005, the live action version of a popular Japanese street racing manga series of the same name.

