Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying once allowed their eldest son to wear a dress

What would you do if your son asked you one day if he could try wearing a dress?

Would you say no to him? Or would you let him try it on?

For Hong Kong celebrity couple Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying, they once let their eldest son Jasper try a dress on at his request.

The 39-year-old actress spoke about the experience in a recent episode of the Chinese reality show Daddy at Home Season 2. The show features four full-time fathers taking care of their young children for 100 days, while a panel of celebrity parents and field experts comment on their parenting skills and provide advice.

The panel was discussing teaching their young children about sexuality, which includes gender identities, boundaries and safe touch.

The panel host brought up an incident in China a few years ago, where a child wanted to wear a skirt to school and his parents were supportive of his request. However, he was criticised and laughed at by his classmates in school later.

The host wanted to know how parents view this incident.

Cherrie then chipped in saying that Jasper, 10, once made a similar request when he was young and she let him try it on. However, she also took the opportunity to teach him about gender identity.

Cherrie said: "I told him that the dress is what a girl would wear. However, I think there is no issue in trying [a dress on]."

She also shared that there were also comments from netizens about how she and Jordan were raising their younger son, nicknamed Ho Ho, who is three years old.

"My younger son is a boy and has long hair with natural curls. A lot of netizens said that we are raising him as a girl. I thought to myself: 'He didn't wear a dress and wore boy styles of clothing, he only has long hair'," said Cherrie.

Netizens criticised Cherrie Ying and husband Jordan Chan saying that they are raising their younger son as a girl. PHOTO: Instagram/Cherrie Ying

She added that netizens should calm down with their comments.

"Girls can grow their hair long or have short hair. Boys can also have long hair or short hair," she said.

Despite their 16-years age gap, Cherrie married Jordan in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day in 2010 after going public with their romance in 2007. The couple have two children currently.

Because of netizens' comments, Cherrie is even more determined of her decision.

"I will continue to let my younger son keep his long hair and show everyone that male with long hair can also be a boy," she said.

According to a report by Sina Weibo last year, some netizens speculated that Cherrie may be intending to grow Ho Ho's hair and eventually donates his hair to children with cancer for a good cause.

Cherrie debuted in 2001 gained popularity in Hong Kong cinema after starring in Andy Lau produced film Fulltime Killer.

Jordan, who debuted in 1985, was famously known for starring in the Young and Dangerous film series between 1996 and 2000 and later became wider known after participating in the Chinese reality show Where Are We Going, Dad? with Jasper in 2017.

