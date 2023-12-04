Cecilia Cheung gets trapped in car park after building blackout, rescued when staff arrives with chainsaw

A blackout didn't stop this Hong Kong star from continuing her livestream, as her staff turned on their phone flashlights to let her finish the job.

Actress Cecilia Cheung was selling goods on a livestream in a Hangzhou factory when a power outage occurred.

Local media reported that the 43-year-old remained calm and continued livestreaming for another 15 minutes.

However, the problems didn't end there as Cecilia ended up trapped in the car park with her manager, with the gantry unable to function due to the power outage.

As a result, many cars were also stuck there.

After a half-hour wait, a staff member arrived with a chainsaw to cut down the gantry for Cecilia and the others to leave.

According to someone who was present, Cecilia was patient and did not show any attitude during the entire time.

Earlier this year in July, she left netizens impressed after gifting a fan a $900 watch for sending her off at the airport.

She reportedly told the fans present: "I didn't know you would be here to send me off. This watch is the latest edition this year. Let me take it off and give it to you."

They then played shou xin shou bei (a game akin to scissors paper stone) and one lucky fan won the watch.

The fan who received the gift wrote in a Weibo post: "I realised my wish of many years of meeting Cecilia at the airport, played a game in a daze, and then received the watch that Cecilia took off her wrist as a gift.

"I have been at a loss for words for several days, I can't express it - I can only say one sentence, 'I love you'."

Netizens expressed their envy and commented how Cecilia was "so generous".

