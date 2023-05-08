Celeb couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan launch business selling crocheted items

Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan have woven more than just a love story for themselves.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (May 7), the Edwin announced that the celebrity couple are entering the fashion industry with their own crocheted collection of hats and bags.

"We are so excited to share with you what we have created," Edwin, 28, said. "We had so much fun curating these pieces and building this brand."

Their brand Unravel & features hats and bags that are "carefully handcrafted and designed with personality," the actor said.

"Every item you see is exclusive and literally one of its kind, which is exactly what we want their owners to feel."

Their shop currently sells eight different crochet bags that range from $75 to $150, while their eight hats and beanies go from $65 to $89.

Edwin began crocheting after dating Rachel, 27, who has been crocheting since she was nine.

Her influence in Edwin's enjoyment of crocheting and crocheted works is evident in his choice of clothing during the Star Awards this year, where he sauntered down the red carpet in a black crochet vest.

Additionally, the crocheting couple have also posted multiple Instagram videos documenting their time spent together as they worked on their craft.

In a video uploaded on Instagram on April 27, Rachel shared what it was like to "hang out" with her and Edwin.

The video features Edwin and Rachel sitting on a couch, both of them individually engrossed in their crochet piece.

The duo have conducted crocheting workshops in the past and will likely also hold classes in the future as a part of Unravel &.

