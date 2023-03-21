Celebrity Doing Things: TVB actor Him Law wants to send daughter to Singapore for studies

Sometimes we take the safety in Singapore for granted, until foreigners remind us about it.

TVB actors Vincent Wong, 39, and Him Law, 38, were in Singapore earlier this month for the Let's Talk About Health fair, and they sat down with AsiaOne for a chat at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

AsiaOne brought along several well-loved local dishes for the two stars to try, including satay, chwee kueh, fried Hokkien mee, laksa and Nyonya kueh.

Him shared with AsiaOne that he plans to send his daughter to Singapore to study in a secondary school here, due to both distance and culture.

"It is more convenient. If I send her too far away, I will worry that she will be exposed to overly liberal culture. The culture here is safer for girls," he explained.

Him and his actress wife Tavia Yeung, 43, have been married since 2016, and have two children, a daughter who will turn three soon and a son aged one. They met at the filming of TVB drama The Hippocratic Crush in 2011.

The couple have been doing research on international schools in Singapore.

He elaborated: "So our plan is to let her study in Hong Kong for primary school, but study in Singapore for secondary school.

"Please take care of her."

After AsiaOne assured them that she would be well taken care of, Him joked: "Please take care of her school fees too."

When asked about whether Him and Tavia plan to purchase any property in Singapore for their daughter, he asked pensively: "It costs more for foreigners to buy property here right?

"Even BTO is mainly for newly wedded couples."

Watch our Celebrity Doing Things video for the full interview.

ALSO READ: Shawn Yue, is that you? Actor is now unrecognisable, netizens say

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com



No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.