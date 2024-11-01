Celebs at Halloween: Who dressed up as a reptile, E.T. and even Celine Dion?

Halloween arrived yesterday (Oct 31) and while some celebrities played it safe with their outfits, others took things a step further.

Here's a list of those who caught our eye.

Sheila Sim

Local actress Sheila Sim had her whole family, including two young daughters, cosplay as the Addams family.

It seems like Sheila and her husband dressed up as Wednesday and Pugsley respectively.

Yvonne Lim

Another local celebrity family joined in on the fun this year.

Actress Yvonne Lim pulled out the lightsabers with her husband and two children.

Yvonne, dressed as Princess Leia, said she brought the kids out for trick-or-treating for the first time.

Naniwa Danshi

J-pop boy group Naniwa Danshi posted their outfits one by one leading up to Halloween, starting with Kyohei Takahashi as a member of the S.W.A.T team.

The following days saw the remaining six cosplaying as an assortment of characters: Ryusei Onishi and Kento Nagao as Zenitsu and Inumaki from the hit animangas Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, Shunsuke Michieda as a vampire and Daigo Nishihata as Toy Story's Woody.

We found Kazuya Ohashi and Joichiro Fujiwara's to be particularly funny as they parodied Mona Lisa and Pikotaro - the Japanese singer behind the viral PPAP ditty - respectively.

Katseye

Global girl group Katseye flew into Halloween as the fairies in Winx Club.

The sextet - consisting of Sophia, Manon, Lara, Danielle, Megan and Yoonchae - went all out with sparkly dresses and wings, and each member put on wigs to match their respective character.

The girls also performed their hit single Touch in their outfits.

Eddie Pan

Is that Celine Dion? Nope, it's Eddie Pan.

In an Instagram post, Taiwanese influencer Molly Chiang said that she got the celebrity fitness coach to transform himself into Celine.

Eddie's outfit was custom-made and he recreated a few shots of the Canadian star from the Grammy awards this year. We must say the resemblance is uncanny.

Heidi Klum

Heidi promised a "good surprise" for her costume this year and she didn't disappoint.

The Hollywood star showed up to her annual Halloween party as the female version of the beloved alien E.T.

We wonder how long it took for her to get ready as she needed six hours and 10 Cirque du Soleil artists to create her flamboyant peacock costume last year.

Kim Kardashian

While Heidi impressed us as always, she had competition this year.

Kim Kardashian transformed into an albino alligator with her makeup artist revealing that the look took two weeks to prepare and an entire special effects make-up team to execute.

If her intention was to spook us out, we'd say she succeeded.

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee had an unconventional Halloween night with their son Zed - in a sushi restaurant.

While the couple put on fake bloody scars on their face, it seems they left Zed in the dark as he stared at his father and the camera in confusion before their dinner.

Tay Ying

The weak-hearted wouldn't want to bump into this in the dark.

Local actress Tay Ying dressed up as a scary-but-cute jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire) this Halloween, staring into our souls with her wide-eyed pale face.

Meanwhile, her furry friend was adorably "sandwiched" between hot dog buns.

