BTS and Journey to the West: What celebs dressed up as for Halloween 2023

Halloween 2023 is upon us, and with it comes celebrities dressing up in wacky, creative and fun costumes.

Here are some that caught our eye.

1. Main character Annergy

Singer-songwriter and comedian Annette Lee got her costume idea for this year when she dressed up as "an uncle with a beer belly" for Halloween last year.

Her audience seemed to think she resembled BTS' J-Hope, so that's who she dressed as this time around.

In an Instagram Reel uploaded on Oct 29, the 31-year-old dressed up in an army uniform considering the K-pop star is serving his mandatory conscription right now.

To add authenticity, Annette also printed out the badges J-Hope has on his backpack and the South Korean military's insignia for her beret.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy-8hT5xV2w/[/embed]

Annette's husband Raphael Foo, on the other hand, joked in the comments that he dressed up as himself and wife said he was "no hope".

2. It's Britney... times three

Britney Spears has been a hot topic this year, with the pop star having lows — like her ex-husband Sam Asghari filing for divorce — and highs — like the release of her memoir The Woman in Me.

To celebrate her friend, Paris Hilton dressed up as Britney from her 2004 music video for Toxic, captioning her posts on Instagram: "In honour of our Queen" and "icons support icons".

As a bonus, the 42-year-old socialite also dressed her 10-month-old son Phoenix as a pilot.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzBz28yrAaU/[/embed]

But Paris wasn't the only Britney in town.

Actress Jessica Alba was Britney with her iconic nude bodysuit (also from the Toxic music video) while her friend Kelly Sawyer dressed up as Baby One More Time Britney.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy9mD2vr42-/[/embed]

3. Journey to the West with Yvonne Lim and family

Actress Yvonne Lim threw a Halloween party again this year after a two-year hiatus, and the theme appeared to be Journey to the West.

Yvonne, 47, dressed up as Sha Wujing from the novel — complete with a beard and crescent moon spade — and her daughter Alexa was Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy.

Her husband Alex Tien (of the former Taiwanese boy band B.A.D.) dressed as Sun Wukong and so did their son AJ, portraying a younger version of the monkey king.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzC_nsNpQ6l/[/embed]

4. Unlikely duo: Wednesday Addams and Super Mario

When you attend a Halloween party with friends, taking lots of photos is often the first order of business.

But sometimes they end up looking quite funny, especially if you dress as characters from completely different franchises.

On Oct 29, local actress Carrie Wong shared an Instagram post of herself dressed in bright red and blue as Mario from the ever-popular Nintendo game series, while her pal Chantalle Ng was the gothic poster child Wednesday Addams.

Another unexpected crossover was Mario with Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants, courtesy of drag queen Midas Touch.

5. Lizzo paying tribute to Tina Turner

The Queen of rock n' roll Tina Turner died earlier this year at 83, and American singer-rapper Lizzo paid tribute to the music icon by dressing up as her for Halloween.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy-PeVSObuS/[/embed]

However, the 35-year-old's costume was not enough to make her audience forget her recent controversies, where Lizzo was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour and creating a hostile work environment by former dancers.

While some netizens called the Halloween look "iconic" and "simply the best" (in reference to Tina's song), others referred to the accusations, commenting: "We haven't forgotten" and "Nobody likes you anymore".

6. Jade and Tyen Rasif as Lola Bunny and Woody from Toy Story

Sisters Jade and Tyen Rasif both dressed up as cartoon characters, but their outfits were definitely not suitable for children.

With bunny ears and a two-piece cheerleading outfit that showed off a hefty amount of underboob, Jade was Lola Bunny from Space Jam (1996), while Tyen was a glam version of Woody from Toy Story with knee-high boots, a cropped top and denim shorts.

She also wore Woody's classic red scarf but swapped out his brown cowboy hat for a cow-print one.

7. Frankenstein gave Keke Palmer life

American singer-actress Keke Palmer took us back nearly 90 years, dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 movie of the same name.

With a white wedding dress and corset top, dramatic makeup and the signature black updo with white streaks along the sides of her hair, Keke completed the look by posting sepia-toned photos on her Instagram.

Her nine-month-old son Leo was dressed up as Dr Frankenstein himself, with Keke adorably captioning the post with him: "He gave me life."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy7GB1HJjY0/[/embed]

8. The whole crew dresses up

NoonTalk Media went all out this Halloween, with many of their artistes — Xu Bin, Zong Zijie, Damien Teo, Grace Teo, Angel Lim, Kimberly Chia, Yang Yan and Kevin Tan — decked out in gore and special effects makeup.

Some of our favourites are Damien with his half-face clown makeup and Angel with staples and stitches splitting her face.

Kimberly also looked particularly grotesque with a huge wound on one side of her face.

Xu Bin gave off the creepiest vibes with scaly marks and dried blood across his cheek.

9. Aunty P and her intern

Why have one pontianak when you can have two?

Local actress Nurul Aini made us crack up as she went around scaring Mediacorp radio DJs in a skit as Aunty P, all while nagging at her apprentice, Intern P.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyk_BTar2Pt/[/embed]

Both of them were matching as they wore a a white dress and a long-haired wig.

"You are a bit bodoh (stupid) ah," Aunty P chides after Intern P's sad attempt at a scary scream, to which he replied, "Sorry next time I will try harder."

10. A hairy Halloween

Drew Barrymore went all out this year with a wig, beard and some chest hair to mimic the late painter Bob Ross.

"How did I get here?" she questioned herself in a video dressed as Bob.

In another post, she showed the behind-the-scenes process that went behind the look, making hilarious remarks throughout.

"The more hair the better... I am enjoying my reflection," she cheekily remarked.

Tying it all together with Bob's usual choice of a collared blue shirt, it's safe to say that Drew impressed us.

11. Hannah Quinlivan

The Taiwanese actress-model went out in a set with her children as she wore an alien suit while her kids wore a UFO and astronaut costume.

Her husband Mandopop king Jay Chou said in his Instagram Stories that he dressed up with them but couldn't post the photos as the public would recognise him.

12. Heidi Klum

Known for having the best Halloween outfits, we were excited to see what Heidi had planned for this year and she didn't disappoint.

She came with a bang as she posted two different outfits, both nothing short of extravagant.

For her first outfit, she wore a ruffled hot pink top and with prosthetic makeup, transformed into a bald alien creature.

In the second, she donned a blue jumpsuit, with detailed face makeup and even a beak attached to her face. Standing around her were 10 others wearing green bodysuits and wing-like attachments, forming the peacock's train.

We have to applaud her dedication.

13. Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun

This couple didn't dress up, but the kids showing up at their doorstep made up for it.

Local artist and former actor Edmund Chen took to Instagram to post of a video of himself handing out toys to kids wearing costumes for trick-or-treating, tagging his actress wife Xiang Yun.

From young ones in superhero capes and anime characters to older kids dressed as Harry Potter, children of different ages came to collect gifts from the couple.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzDIvvtvHud/[/embed]

Edmund wrote: "They've been coming to my house since they were little. From a small group of four to five initially, to 40 to 50 today... Watching you all grow up, it's been a joy to witness your growth and leave behind happy memories in your growing years."

He added that he didn't intend to give the kids candy as he was afraid they would get cavities: "Remember to come and find us next year, no matter how much you've grown."

