Squid Game reality show, K-dramas and more: 13 programmes to stream this November

From horror films to K-dramas and a Squid Game reality show, you won't run out of things to watch this month.

Here's everything you should stream this November.

Unexpected Business in California

[embed]https://youtu.be/QWI7EqhLtFo?feature=shared[/embed]

If you watched the K-drama Moving and miss the characters, this one's for you.

The reality show Unexpected Business stars veteran actors Zo In-sung and Cha Tae-hyun as they "unexpectedly" become bosses of a grocery store.

Season 3, filmed in a small town in California, US, premiered on Oct 26 with guest stars Han Hyo-joo, Lim Ju-hwan and Yoon Kyung-ho.

In Moving, In-sung and Hyo-joo played married couple Doo-sik and Mi-hyun while Tae-hyun played Gye-do.

Unexpected Business in California and Moving are available on Disney+.

A Haunting in Venice

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6-9h-qqMn4[/embed]

If you didn't catch this in cinemas back in September, or feel like rewatching now that the Halloween weekend is over, fret not.

Featuring actors Kenneth Branagh, Kelly Reilly, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh and Ali Khan, A Haunting in Venice is a mystery film based on Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party.

Set in post-World War Two Venice, the story follows retired detective Hercule Poirot (played by Kenneth) as he reluctantly goes to a seance – a meeting where people try to communicate with the dead – at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, Hercule is forced to face a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

A Haunting in Venice is available now on Disney+.

Moon in the Day

[embed]https://youtu.be/itZuEvXn8W4?feature=shared[/embed]

Time travel and past life connections have been popular themes in K-dramas nowadays. If you're into that, here's another to add to the list.

Adapted from a popular webtoon, Moon in the Day centres around Do Ha (Kim Young-dae), a nobleman from ancient Korea who is murdered by his beloved wife Han Ri-ta (Pyo Ye-jin).

His vengeful spirit then possesses Han Jun-oh's body (also Young-dae), a popular movie star in modern-day South Korea, to take revenge on the woman (Ye-jin) who killed him 1,500 years ago.

Moon in the Day premieres Nov 1 on Viu.

Geylang

[embed]https://youtu.be/SjdF9OGDP2o?feature=shared[/embed]

If you enjoyed The Worst of Evil which ended recently, try checking this movie out.

[[nid:570287]]

A local crime thriller set in the red light district of Geylang, the film revolves around five contrasting characters - Shangri-La (Patricia Lin), Fatty (Mark Lee), Celine (Sheila Sim), Dr Sun (Shane Mardjuki) and Ah Jie (Gary Lau).

Motivated by self-serving goals and personal desires, they fight for survival on the streets of Geylang as the worlds of the corrupt political class and the gritty underbelly collide in a violent encounter.

Mark was nominated for Best Asian Actor at the Septimius Awards in the Netherlands, while Sunny Pang was nominated for Best Action Choreography at the Golden Horse Awards.

Geylang premieres Nov 2 on Prime Video.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

[embed]https://youtu.be/a81i3lenqp4?feature=shared[/embed]

This K-drama is for those who want a comforting and warm watch.

Park Bo-young takes on the role of Jung Da-eun, a nurse in a psychiatrist hospital who goes the extra mile to be a daily dose of sunshine for patients under her care despite her own challenges.

Yeon Woo-jin plays Dong Go-yoon, a doctor in proctology who is healed by Da-eun's presence. Other cast members include Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Jung-eun and more.

Daily Dose of Sunshine premieres Nov 3 on Netflix.

Vigilante

[embed]https://youtu.be/8QErHoBAACs?feature=shared[/embed]

Missing Nam Joo-hyuk? He may be serving in the military now, but he still has an upcoming K-drama for fans to look forward to.

[[nid:651880]]

In the upcoming series Vigilante, Kim Ji-young (Joo-hyuk) loses his mother as a child as she gets beaten to death by a thug.

As an adult, he finds out that the killer hasn't changed at all, and takes matters into his own hands.

Ji-young starts to live two totally different lives - a model student at a police university on weekdays and a vigilante who punishes criminals on weekends.

Yoo Ji-tae plays police officer Jo Heon who tries to hunt down the vigilante while Lee Joon-hyuk plays Cho Kang-ok who helps the latter.

Vigilante premieres Nov 8 on Disney+.

BTS: Yet To Come

[embed]https://youtu.be/Rbiz1JONJwI?feature=shared[/embed]

BTS may not be coming back anytime soon, but you can still enjoy their last concert and rewatch it as many times as you wish.

The concert, which took place before 50,000 fans in October 2022 in Busan, South Korea, marked the K-pop boy band's last performance as a seven-member group before Jin, J-Hope and Suga enlisted in the military this year.

The remaining members – RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook – have since been doing solo activities.

The concert movie premiered in cinemas in February and will be available on Prime Video soon.

BTS: Yet To Come premieres Nov 9 on Prime Video.

Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building

[embed]https://youtu.be/uILhFgYDZVY?feature=shared[/embed]

BTS fans are in for another treat as the long awaited spin-off of the South Korean variety show Jinny's Kitchen will be coming this month.

Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building will feature the same cast members: Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, BTS' V and his Wooga Squad actor friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

The same cast will reunite in the two-episode spin-off to improve their synergy through team-building exercises, challenges and games.

Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building premieres Nov 12 on Prime Video.

Pit Babe

Fans of boys' love (BL) dramas have something new to look forward to as an uncut version of the car-racing Thai BL drama Pit Babe will be released on iQiyi.

Charlie (Pooh Krittin Kitjaruwannakul) dreams to be a racer like his idol Babe (Pavel Naret Promphaopun), but doesn't own a race car.

He later strikes a deal with Babe who agrees to lend him one.

Pit Babe premieres Nov 17 on iQiyi.

Squid Game: The Challenge

[embed]https://youtu.be/O61C8zc8Znk?feature=shared[/embed]

Inspired by the hit 2021 K-drama that took the world by storm, Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality show with 456 players who are put to the test to win a US$4.56 million (S$6.2 million) prize.

Though the second season of the K-drama has been confirmed, the release date is unknown.

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres Nov 22 on Netflix.

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

[embed]https://youtu.be/c6k2Nl83jn4?feature=shared[/embed]

We've seen a lot of K-dramas where characters travel to the past and fall in love there.

This romance-comedy series takes a refreshing spin as the reverse happens.

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract follows Park Yeon-yoo (Lee Se-young), a widower from the Joseon period who time-travels to the future after falling into a well.

There, she finds herself in a fake marriage with Kang Tae-ha (Bae In-hyuk), a man who not only looks like her late husband but also has the same name.

The Story of Park's Marriage contract premieres Nov 24 on Viu.

My Demon

[embed]https://youtu.be/xplPZTVBOOE?feature=shared[/embed]

He fought monsters in Sweet Home. Now he's back as a demon.

In My Demon, Song Kang takes on the role of Jung Koo-won, a demon who can live for eternity by making deals with humans.

He crosses paths with heiress Do Do-hee (Kim Yoo-jung) and somehow loses his powers to her. He then enters a contract marriage with her in a bid to prevent his own death.

My Demon premieres Nov 24 on Netflix.

Curse of the Totem

[embed]https://youtu.be/M68Q5qaPP0A?feature=shared[/embed]

Spooky season may be over, but the horror films don't stop.

Malaysian horror movie Curse of the Totem revolves around a group of explorers who go on an expedition to a historical burial site, where things take a disturbing turn as they uncover secrets behind a grisly tradition.

Cast members include Bront Palarae, Uqasha Senrose, Mohd Syafie Naswip, Amerul Affendi and Daiyan Trisha.

Curse of the Totem premieres Nov 27 on Netflix.

[[nid:655225]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.