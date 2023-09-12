'A gentleman': BTS' V earns praises for taking Jeon So-min's penalty on Running Man despite placing first

While many are fans of BTS' V, it seems that V is a fan of Running Man.

The K-pop idol appeared on the latest episode of the long-running South Korean variety show recently and was asked by cast member Yoo Jae-seok what made him previously say he wanted to be on the show.

V responded simply: "It's because I always watch it while I eat," leading to the cast members gushing that he was their "meal buddy".

The 27-year-old went on to win all four challenges of the day, but it's his behaviour afterwards that has earned him praise from viewers.

The losers — Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan — prepared themselves for a penalty where a canister would blow whipped cream onto some of their faces at random, and only V and cast member Song Ji-hyo were exempt from the potential punishment.

"Will that thing really explode?" V asked, which Ji-hyo confirmed.

V then asked if he could take the place of So-min, the only woman among the losers, because he wanted to "try it once".

The cast members all remarked that V was "so cool", and though V didn't get hit by the whipped cream in the end, viewers were still impressed.

"This part is so sweet, Tae-hyung (V's real name) is really nice and a gentleman," wrote a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another fan observed: "Tae-hyung is really low-key when helping people. He'll make it seem like the other person is doing him a favour ('I want to try it') but in reality it's the other way around."

Even So-min's fans sang his praises.

"It was refreshing to see something like this happening to So-min, the girl is so used to penalties he has no idea," a post on X read. "Tae-hyung is awesome."

Another read: "Thank you, V. It's been a while since a guest has been this nice to So-min."

