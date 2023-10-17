Miss BTS? Concert movie Yet to Come is coming to Prime Video

If you missed it in cinemas back in February, or wish to rewatch it (again and again), fret not.

Prime Video announced today (Oct 17) that the concert movie BTS: Yet to Come will be released on their platform in Singapore and over 240 countries and territories on Nov 9.

The concert, which took place before 50,000 fans in October 2022 in Busan, South Korea, marked the K-pop boy band's last performance as a seven-member group before Jin, J-Hope and Suga enlisted in the military this year.

The remaining members, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook have since been doing solo activities.

The concert film will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as Dynamite, Butter, Run, Mic Drop and Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

BTS debuted in 2013 with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. They rose to fame and achieved their first music show win with title track I Need U from the hit 2015 mini album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1.

They gained recognition internationally in 2016 after their second full-length album Wings.

